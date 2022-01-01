Go
New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Elmwood

1005 S. Clearview Parkway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Hickory Bacon Cheese$13.99
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar
Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
Bayou Pasta$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Big Ch-Easy$12.99
Dressed, Choice of melted Cheddar, Swiss, Pepper Jack, American
Crawfish Queso$5.99
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
All American$12.99
Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles
Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
10" Overstuffed Fried Shrimp Poboy$14.99
Location

Jefferson LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
