New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Harvey

2515 Manhattan Blvd.

Popular Items

Bayou Pasta$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Hickory Bacon Cheese$13.99
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar
Shrimp Platter$15.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood
Alfredo Pasta$12.99
10" Overstuffed Fried Shrimp Poboy$14.99
All American$12.99
Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles
Onion Rings$5.99
Crawfish Queso$5.99
Fried Mozzarella Sticks$5.99
City's Best Gumbo - Bowl$7.99
Location

Harvey LA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
