New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center image
Seafood
Burgers

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

725 Reviews

$$

197 Westbank Expy

Gretna, LA 70053

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Delivery

Popular Items

Thin Fried Catfish Platter$13.99
World Famous Thin Fried Catfish served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Thick Catfish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
City's Best Gumbo - Cup$4.79
All American$12.99
Melted American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles
Hickory Bacon Cheese$13.99
Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Cheddar
Thin Catfish & Shrimp Platter$16.99
served with Hush Puppies, Cole Slaw, and Garlic Herb Fries.
Chose traditional or spicy seafood breading.
Bayou Pasta$16.99
Fried Shrimp and Crawfish Mushroom Cream Sauce
Crawfish Queso$5.99
The Gourmet Hamburger$11.99
Our gourmet hamburger with no toppings.
Comes Dressed with a Toasted bun.
10" Overstuffed Fried Shrimp Poboy$14.99
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

197 Westbank Expy, Gretna LA 70053

Directions

New Orleans Hamburger & Seafood Company - Oakwood Center

orange star4.3 • 725 Reviews

