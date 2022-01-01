Noir
We are here to serve you.
Coming soon 2021.
244 Penn Ave
Location
244 Penn Ave
Scranton PA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Food and Fire BBQ and Taphouse - Steamtown Mall Kiosk
Come in and enjoy!
Downtown Deli and Eatery
Come in, takeout or have it delivered and enjoy our full menu served all day everyday! Everything is prepared fresh and made to order!
Peculiar Kitchen
Asian inspired menu with ramen bowl staples, while including our love for for keeping things fresh and new. Stay tuned for updates to come!
Commonwealth Coffeehouse
A unique space for downtown Scranton! Open, relaxing. A truly friendly, comfortable setting to enjoy good coffee and handcrafted sandwiches. Plus, a nice boutique to satisfy that shopping impulse or find something unique.
Good Coffee, Good Food, Gifts – all in a comfortable setting, what more…