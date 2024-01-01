Noir Dark Spirits - New Location
Open today 4:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
222 Wyoming Avenue, Scranton PA 18503
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mutant Brewing - 121 N Washington Ave.
No Reviews
121 N Washington Ave. Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurant
DaVinci Pizza on the Square - 505 Linden Street
No Reviews
505 Linden Street Scranton, PA 18503
View restaurant