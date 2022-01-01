Go
Thai
Bars & Lounges

Noi Thai Cuisine

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

3101 Reviews

3101 Reviews

$$

550 NW Franklin Ave

Bend, OR 97703

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Pickup

Popular Items

YES! SILVERWARE
Crispy Garlic Chk$23.50
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Spring Rolls$11.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
Yellow Curry$20.50
Slightly milder than red or green curry, our yellow curry is cooked with coconut milk, potatoes, and onions. Spicy. Gluten free.
Drunken-Khi Mao Noodles$20.50
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
NO! SILVERWARE
Fresh Rolls$11.50
Stuffed with shrimp, BBQ pork, cilantro, bean sprouts, carrots, lettuce, basil leaves and rice vermicelli wrapped in soft rice skin. Served with our famous peanut sauce.
Red Curry$20.50
A timeless Thai classic. This rich curry features red chili paste simmered with coconut milk, kaffir lime leaves, basil, bamboo shoots, and bell peppers.
Pad Thai$20.50
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Crab Wontons$12.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markContactless Delivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

550 NW Franklin Ave, Bend OR 97703

Directions

Pickup

Noi Thai Cuisine

4.4 • 3101 Reviews

Pickup

