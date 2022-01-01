Go
Noi Thai Cuisine

Noi Thai Cuisine

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • NOODLES

2301 Kalakaua Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (3278 reviews)

Popular Items

Coconut Panang Curry$21.95
Pa-Nang curry pan-fried for a more concentrated flavor and aroma in coconut milk, bell peppers, basil and your choice of chicken, pork or tofu.
Utensils (Need)
Spring Rolls$13.95
Fried spring rolls stuffed with succulent vegetables, served with our secret plum sauce.
Pad Thai$21.95
Known as one of the most popular Thai noodle dishes, our version features stir-fried thin rice noodles mixed with a tangy tamarind sauce combined with egg, tofu, bean sprouts and ground peanuts.
Drunken Noodles$21.95
Inspired by Thailand countryside tastes, these stir-fried wide rice noodles are mixed with egg, fresh basil, bell peppers, broccoli, bamboo shoots and tomatoes.
Original Tom Kah$8.95
This soup features chicken, straw mushroom caps, lemongrass, spring onions, cilantro and an enticing taste of galangal roots infused with coconut milk.
Pineapple Fried Rice$23.95
Jasmine rice infused with yellow curry flavor stir fried with pineapple, cashew nuts, tofu, raisins and onions.
Green Papaya Salad$16.95
Papaya Thai salad featuring shredded papaya, tomatoes, carrots, green beans, fresh chilies, lime juice, dried shrimp and crushed peanuts.
Crispy Garlic Chicken$24.95
Our house specialty. Lightly battered and fried boneless chicken pieces, stir-fried in a sweet, garlic-infused sauce topped with crispy fried basil leaves and red bell peppers.
Crab Wontons$14.95
Crispy-fried wontons stuffed with a combination of crab, carrots, celery and cream cheese, served with Noi style plum sauce.
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2301 Kalakaua Ave

Honolulu HI

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
