NOLA Caye

NOLA Caye combines
New Orleans' charm, culture and its genuine sense of hospitality with the bold, fresh flavors of the Caribbean.

TACOS

898 Baronne Street • $$

Avg 5 (697 reviews)

Popular Items

Shrimp And Grits$29.00
KID Cheeseburger$10.00
Filet Mignon$36.00
Double-Cut Pork Chop$26.00
Side Coleslaw$5.00
Crispy Chicken Wings$17.00
Brined and Confit, Deep Fried Jumbo Wings, Mango Pineapple Sauce
Grits$6.00
Steak Sandwich$24.00
Cucumber Salad$6.00
Baby Back Ribs$31.00
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Sommelier
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

898 Baronne Street

New Orleans LA

Sunday9:45 am - 4:05 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:45 am - 4:05 pm
