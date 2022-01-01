Go
Toast

Nola Restaurant and Bar

.

535 Ramona Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BBQ Shrimp & Grits$16.95
Gulf shrimp, Anson mills grits, house tomato Worcestershire 'BBQ' sauce, garlic bread
Warm Beignets$8.95
rustic donuts, smothered in powdered sugar and served with warm caramel and chocolate sauces
Mama's Mac & Cheese$8.95
Cellentani corkscrew pasta, house cheese blend, toasted cornbread crumbs
Chicken Andouille Gumbo- Bowl$10.95
Roasted chicken & andouille sausage gumbo, holy trinity, okra, slow dark roux, white rice
Spicy Jambalaya$21.95
Andouille sausage, tasso ham, chicken, shrimp, scallion rice, roasted tomatoes, crushed garlic, holy trinity spicy sauce piquant. Available: regular, spicy, or smokin’ hot
Warm Cornbread$6.95
jalapeño cornbread served with hot honey
Crispy Coconut Shrimp Taco$6.95
Shaved coconut-crusted wild shrimp, passionfruit & jalapeno salsa, cilantro, pico de gallo
Crawfish & Shrimp Gumbo- Bowl$10.95
Louisiana crawfish and gulf shrimp gumbo, holy trinity, okra, slow dark roux, white rice
See full menu

Location

535 Ramona Street

Palo Alto CA

Sunday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday6:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Friday6:30 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 4:30 pm, 4:31 pm - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

SliderBar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Oren's Hummus

No reviews yet

Oren's Hummus serves authentic Israeli cuisine.

Killiney Kopitiam

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy a taste of Singapore!

BarZola

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston