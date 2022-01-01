No Land Beyond

Go
We are open for in-store shopping, in-store play, and take-out. Check out our new patio!
Current Hours:
T-Thu 5-10 PM
Fri-Sat 5-12 AM
Sun 5-10 PM

2125 Maryland Ave

Popular Items

Dragon Shield: Perfect Fit 100 Clear$6.00
100 Inner Sleeves
Streets of New Capenna Commander Deck - Riveteers Rampage$45.00
4/3 6 PM Modern Horizons 2 Draft: Grand Opening Edition$20.00
Celebrate our grand opening with a SWEET draft tournament: Modern Horizons 2!
6 PM
$20
3 Rounds, MH2 pack per win. 1st place gets promo packs!
Tickets are limited, so grab them now by clicking the link below.
4/23 Saturday 6 PM Streets of New Capenna Pre-Release$30.00
Drag is a Horror Show: A Friday the 13th Drag Event$15.00
BOO! We are just about halfway to Halloween so let’s celebrate with some of our favorite ghosts and ghoulfriends! Whether it’s campy or spooky, this horror drag show and dance party will not be a show to miss out on! Come scream with us! 😱❤️
Hosted by Cher Rub and Kelsey Kadaver
Featuring Domingo and Virya Shavasana
May, Friday the 13th!!!
Doors 7:30
Show 8(ish)
Dance party after until midnight!
Tickets $15. This show will sell out, so we recommend getting tickets ahead of time!
Streets of New Capenna Set Booster Box (available 4/22)$120.00
4/24 Sunday 5 PM Streets of New Capenna Pre-Release$30.00
4/22 Friday 6 PM Streets of New Capenna Pre-Release$30.00
Take Home Streets of New Capenna Pre-Release$30.00
Location

2125 Maryland Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday5:00 pm - 1:00 am
