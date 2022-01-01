No Land Beyond

BOO! We are just about halfway to Halloween so let’s celebrate with some of our favorite ghosts and ghoulfriends! Whether it’s campy or spooky, this horror drag show and dance party will not be a show to miss out on! Come scream with us! 😱❤️

Hosted by Cher Rub and Kelsey Kadaver

Featuring Domingo and Virya Shavasana

May, Friday the 13th!!!

Doors 7:30

Show 8(ish)

Dance party after until midnight!

Tickets $15. This show will sell out, so we recommend getting tickets ahead of time!

