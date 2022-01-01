Go
Nola's Creole & Cocktails Tulsa

Due to the time it takes to prepare your meal, orders will not be accepted online after 9:40 PM Sunday-Thursday. Late night to go orders may be placed at our bar until 10:45.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

1334 E 15th St • $$

Avg 4.8 (1951 reviews)

Popular Items

Voodoo Chicken$24.00
Two Cajun-fried chicken breasts topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a Mornay sauce. Served with cheese grits & the choice of one side.
Chartres Street Catfish$16.00
Two 6 oz. fresh water Louisiana catfish filets. Cooked to your liking (blackened or fried) and served on a bed of dirty rice and a choice of one side.
Beignets$6.00
A traditional New Orleans style fritter, fried and coated with powdered sugar and served with warm spiced rum sauce
Mardi Gras Pasta$19.00
A spicy mix of holy trinity, shrimp and crawfish with rotini in a creamy parmesan sauce
Ya Mama's Gumbo$8.00
Classic Cajun gumbo with Andouille sausage, tasso ham and white rice, served with your choice of chicken, shrimp or crawfish
Fettuccine Alfredo$15.00
The classic creamy garlic and parmesan dish
Gri Gri Shrimp with Cheese Grits$19.00
A mound of creamy cheese grits with Andouille and sweet corn in a spicy Creole butter sauce topped with 8 jumbo shrimps
Voodoo Style$8.00
A spicy mornay sauce with jumbo lump crab and shrimp
Fried Green Tomatoes$3.00
Lunch Voodoo Chicken$15.00
A Cajun-fried chicken breast topped with shrimp and jumbo lump crab in a mornay sauce. Served with your choice of two sides
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

1334 E 15th St

Tulsa OK

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
