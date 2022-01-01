Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Nolensville

Nolensville restaurants
Nolensville restaurants that serve burritos

Birdie's Breakfast Shop

7180 Nolensville Rd #1B, Nolensville

Birdie's Breakfast Burrito$11.25
tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, black beans, jack cheese, pico and our housemade avocado sauce
More about Birdie's Breakfast Shop
Just Love Coffee

7216 Nolensville Road Suite 110, Nolensville

Breakfast Burrito$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Just Love Coffee
