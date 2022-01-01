Burritos in Nolensville
Birdie's Breakfast Shop
7180 Nolensville Rd #1B, Nolensville
|Birdie's Breakfast Burrito
|$11.25
tortilla stuffed with scrambled eggs, chorizo, avocado, black beans, jack cheese, pico and our housemade avocado sauce
Just Love Coffee
7216 Nolensville Road Suite 110, Nolensville
|Breakfast Burrito
|$7.95
Eggs, cheddar cheese, sausage,
peppers, onions, tomatoes,
hash browns, sour cream, and
salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.