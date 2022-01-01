Go
Inner Rail Food Hall

Noli’s Pizzeria at Inner Rail is the second location of the family-owned and operated restaurant by husband and wife duo Krystin and Joel Marsh. Noli’s has perfected the art of New York-style pizza right down to the water used in the dough, resulting in pizzas that cannot be found anywhere else outside the five boroughs, and now Omaha. Serving fresh and local ingredients, the New York Neapolitan pizzeria’s menu largely sticks to the classics, plus a selection of delicious specialty pies.

1911 South 67th Street • $$

Avg 4 (104 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch dressing$0.50
10" Gluten Free Pizza$10.00
Includes mozzarella and tomato sauce
Slice$4.00
Cheese Bread$10.00
Nolita$10.00
The Nolita is a "little Noli", a 12" pie sliced into 6 pieces, perfect as a personal pie or to share.
18" Pie$20.00
Campione$28.00
Sausage, meatball, roasted red pepper, red onion
Margherita$24.00
Fresh mozzarella, tomato and basil
Garlic Knots$8.00
Side Salad$4.50
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1911 South 67th Street

Omaha NE

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

