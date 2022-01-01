Inner Rail Food Hall
Noli’s Pizzeria at Inner Rail is the second location of the family-owned and operated restaurant by husband and wife duo Krystin and Joel Marsh. Noli’s has perfected the art of New York-style pizza right down to the water used in the dough, resulting in pizzas that cannot be found anywhere else outside the five boroughs, and now Omaha. Serving fresh and local ingredients, the New York Neapolitan pizzeria’s menu largely sticks to the classics, plus a selection of delicious specialty pies.
1911 South 67th Street • $$
1911 South 67th Street
Omaha NE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
