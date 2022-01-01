Go
Toast

Nolita Kitchen

NOW OPEN FOR DELIVERY & TAKE-OUT!

901 Wethersfield Ave • $$

Avg 4.2 (282 reviews)

Popular Items

1 LB Wings$18.00
Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.
2 Liter Soda$4.00
Truffle Parmesan Fries$8.00
signature nolita fries, black truffle oil, fresh herbs, parmesan
1/2 LB Wings$10.00
Choose from Bone-in or Boneless Bites. Served with Bleu Cheese & Celery.
Classic Caesar Salad - HALF$5.00
romaine hearts, parmigiano-reggiano, focaccia croutons, caesar dressing
Bronx Bomber Burger$14.00
applewood smoked bacon, pepperjack & cheddar, caramelized onions, pickles, lettuce
Arancini$9.00
housemade risotto & cheese fritters, fresh herbs, parmesan,
marinara
Fried Mozzarella$9.00
housemade panko breaded crispy mozzarella, signature
marinara, fresh herbs
Colossal Cobb$14.00
romaine, fire-grilled chicken, candied bacon, tomato, avocado,
hardboiled egg, gorgonzola,
balsamic vinaigrette
House Fries$6.00
all natural idaho potato fries, house cajun seasoning
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

901 Wethersfield Ave

Hartford CT

Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Place 2 Be

No reviews yet

Our brunch game is hella strong - we have breakfast, lunch, drinks, and then some.

The Rockin' Chicken

No reviews yet

Peruvian Charcoal Rotisserie Chicken
#therockinchicken / #860chicken

Pita Souvlaki

No reviews yet

Ghost Kitchen serving Comfort Greek Food in Hartford County. We cater too!
Follow us on facebook and Instagram #pitasouvlakigreek

The Flaming Llama

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston