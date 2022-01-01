Go
Nolita Hall

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA

2305 India Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (752 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Foccacia$2.00
AQUACHILE$18.00
Market Fish | Pear-Chili Dressing | Sliced Sunchokes | Local Pear | Opal Basil |
PARKER ROLLS$8.00
House Rye Parker Rolls | Honey Butter | Calabrian Butter | Espresso Butter
VENISON AGNOLOTTI$31.00
Red Wine Braised Venison | House Made Ricotta filled Agnolotti | Kale | Butternut Squash | Espagnole
CHARRED CARROTS$15.00
Wood Fired Charred Broccolini | XO Sauce | Breadcrumbs | Lemon
LAMB TARTARE$20.00
Raw Wagyu Eye of Round | Fine Herbs | Blackened Shallot Aioli | Pickled Mushrooms | Caramelized Leeks | Brioche | EVOO
PEPPERONI PIZZA$16.00
Cheese & Pepperoni Pizza with Tomato Sauce
KALE SALAD$16.00
Kale | Pomegranate Molasses Vinaigrette | Local Figs | Roasted Squash | Sesame Brittle | Goat Cheese
CHEESE PIZZA$15.00
Cheese Pizza with Tomato Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2305 India Street

San Diego CA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
