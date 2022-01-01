Nom Nom Banh Mi
A menu of flavors from south Vietnam for culture-rich Telegraph Avenue, just south of the Berkeley campus. It's a traditional blend of fine French bread and pate with the freshest greens and spices. And yes we included traditional recipes for meatless and vegan choices.
SANDWICHES
2491 Telegraph Ave • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2491 Telegraph Ave
Berkeley CA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Henry's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Shihlin
Shihlin Snacks is everybody’s favorite Taiwanese food chain featuring popular snacks from the alleys of Taiwan’s night markets. Prepared the way they do over in Taiwan, the menu features authentic favorites such as XXL Crispy Chicken, Treasure! RiceBox, Handmade Oyster Mee Sua, and our famous snacks.
Super Duper Burgers
Fast food burgers. Slow food values.
Jamba
Jamba Juice