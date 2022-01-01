Go
Nom Nom Banh Mi

A menu of flavors from south Vietnam for culture-rich Telegraph Avenue, just south of the Berkeley campus. It's a traditional blend of fine French bread and pate with the freshest greens and spices. And yes we included traditional recipes for meatless and vegan choices.

SANDWICHES

2491 Telegraph Ave • $

Avg 4.6 (790 reviews)

Location

2491 Telegraph Ave

Berkeley CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
