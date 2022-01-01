Go
Nomad Deli And Catering Company

Come in and enjoy!

207 West Brookland Park Boulevard

No reviews yet

Popular Items

French Fries$2.00
Homefries$2.00
Shrimp & Fries$7.25
Pack A Bowl$6.00
Bowls come with mixed veggies
The Hog Rider$14.75
This 12" sub is full of roast beef, salami, smoked ham, pastrami, and turkey, topped with onion, lettuce, tomato, bacon, cheese, oil & vinegar, and mayo
Big Fried Chick$8.25
Fried chicken breast on a 6" garlic roll topped with grilled onions, peppers, mushrooms, and jalapenos, provolone cheese, L-T, mayo
Oyster Mushroom PoBoy$9.75
Philly$9.50
Choice of grilled meat with peppers, onions, mushrooms, L-T, mayo, and provolone cheese on a 12" roll
Wings & Fries$7.75
Slaw$2.00
See full menu

Location

richmond VA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

