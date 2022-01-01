Go
Toast

Nomad

Sandwiches and tasty eats.

1221 Tamm ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pastrami Poutine$12.00
Gravy Smothered Fries, Provel Cheese, Pastrami & Scallion
Salciccia Arancini$8.00
Fried Cheezy Risotto Balls filled with Italian Sausage & Served with a Roasted Red Pepper Marinara Sauce.
Dumpster Fire$11.00
Two heritage Pork Pattys, Bacon, Pimento cheese, Lettuce, Onion & Pickles on Brioche
Grass-Fed Burger
Build Your Own Burger!
Turkey Gyro$12.00
Harissa Smoked Turkey, Lettuce, Cucumber, Kalamata Olives, Tomato, Onion, Feta, Poblano Tzatziki Sauce on Pita
Pickled Beet Salad$10.00
Pickled Beets, Mixed Greens, Chaved Onion, Cherry Tomato & Feta w/Fennel Vinaigrette
Cauliflower Gyro$11.00
Roasted Cauliflower, Lettuce, Cucumber, Onion, Kalamata Olive, Tomato, Feta Cheese, Roasted Poblano Tzatziki Sauce on Pita
Pastrami$13.00
House Pastrami, Swiss, Special Sauce on Marble Rye
Double Deuce
Beef patty, Pastrami, Swiss, Special Sauce on Brioche
SIDE Pickled Beet Salad$6.00
See full menu

Location

1221 Tamm ave

Saint Louis MO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Heavy Riff Brewing

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Felix's Pizza Pub

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Bartolino's Osteria

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Bartolino's Osteria, located at Hampton & Wilson.
Online Orders are able to be scheduled for any time today. For scheduling orders for tomorrow, or further out, please call the store at 314-644-2266.
Thank you very much for your support!
Stay safe out there!

Nick’s Pub

No reviews yet

ST. LOUIS' FAVORITE 3AM BAR! Located in the Dogtown neighborhood in St. Louis, Nick's Irish Pub is home to 101 Beers on Tap. The Authentic Irish Pub serves up food and drink specials daily along with live music and karaoke throughout the week. Join us to watch your favorite sports teams or enjoy our wide array of entertainment including Shuffle Board, Pool, Darts, Golden Tee, Buck Hunter & more, Come in and enjoy, Slainte!.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston