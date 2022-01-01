Go
Perdida

Come in and enjoy!

1066 S. Gaylord

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chips and Salsa$7.00
Housemade salsa trio
Mushroom$12.00
seasonal mushrooms, salsa macha, oaxaca cheese, herbs (contains peanuts)
Chicken Tinga$15.00
Slow braised chicken, lettuce, crema, asadero cheese, pico
Carnitas$15.00
Achiote pork shoulder, onion, cilantro, queso oaxaca, salsa verde
Fajitas De La Casa
pico, crema, queso asadero, guac, rice, beans, chile torreado
Fish$17.00
Battered fish, chipotle crema, cabbage slaw, pico
Birria$15.00
Short rib, queso oaxaca, ancho chile dipping sauce, radish salad
Warm Queso$11.00
Housemade queso, green chile, pico, chips
Street Corn$6.00
Pickled fresnos, onions, scallions, cilantro, cotija
Guacamole$12.00
Fresh avocado, lime, cilantro, serrano peppers
Location

1066 S. Gaylord

Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
