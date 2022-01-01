Nomad Charcuterie & Wine
A cozy cafe setting that offers charcuterie and cheese, small plates, wine, and local beer with vegetarian and vegan options.
10 Prospect St
Location
10 Prospect St
Bellingham WA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
D'Anna's Cafe Italiano
Great food, wine, laughter and love have been at the center of D'Anna family life for generations. Fresh handmade pasta, gnochhi, ravioli, home-made bread and many other favorites are prepared from scratch daily in our kitchen. In the D'Anna tradition, only the freshest and finest ingredients are used in our recipes.
K-POP Chicken and Beer
Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.
Camber
At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.
Mount Bakery - Downtown
Waste Not Thy Flour