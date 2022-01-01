Go
Toast

Nomad Charcuterie & Wine

A cozy cafe setting that offers charcuterie and cheese, small plates, wine, and local beer with vegetarian and vegan options.

10 Prospect St

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10 Prospect St

Bellingham WA

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D'Anna's Cafe Italiano

No reviews yet

Great food, wine, laughter and love have been at the center of D'Anna family life for generations. Fresh handmade pasta, gnochhi, ravioli, home-made bread and many other favorites are prepared from scratch daily in our kitchen. In the D'Anna tradition, only the freshest and finest ingredients are used in our recipes.

K-POP Chicken and Beer

No reviews yet

Korean style double fried extra crispy fried chicken! And K-Dogs! With full menu and sports bar. Pleasant outdoor seating with firepit to people watch.

Camber

No reviews yet

At Camber, we specialize in excellent coffees alongside house made pastries and an intentional food program.

Mount Bakery - Downtown

No reviews yet

Waste Not Thy Flour

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston