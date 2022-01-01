Nomai
Named for the crimson Japanese maple tree, Nomai offers new American cuisine with creative Asian flavors in a modern, elegant space in Hingham’s Derby Street Shops. Nomai brings the same fun & lively atmosphere Owner Brian Moy’s spots are known for, but in a more refined & elevated setting.
Conceptualized by Culinary Director Jason Hua, Nomai’s menu highlights familiar favorites & flavors from throughout Asia. Hua was most recently Chef & Managing Partner for over a decade at The Dutch named Best New Restaurant 2011 by The New York Times. His Boston roots run deep, he worked alongside Ken Oringer at Boston’s iconic Clio & was a member of UNI’s opening team.
94 Derby st. Suite 217
Location
Hingham MA
|Sunday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Monday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 1:00 am
