Named for the crimson Japanese maple tree, Nomai offers new American cuisine with creative Asian flavors in a modern, elegant space in Hingham’s Derby Street Shops. Nomai brings the same fun & lively atmosphere Owner Brian Moy’s spots are known for, but in a more refined & elevated setting.
Conceptualized by Culinary Director Jason Hua, Nomai’s menu highlights familiar favorites & flavors from throughout Asia. Hua was most recently Chef & Managing Partner for over a decade at The Dutch named Best New Restaurant 2011 by The New York Times. His Boston roots run deep, he worked alongside Ken Oringer at Boston’s iconic Clio & was a member of UNI’s opening team.

94 Derby st. Suite 217

Location

94 Derby st. Suite 217

Hingham MA

Sunday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday1:00 pm - 1:00 am
