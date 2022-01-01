Go
Nomans

Good Food, House Rum, A great place to enjoy the seasons on Martha's Vineyard!

15 Island Inn road

Popular Items

Kale and Sweet Potato Salad$15.00
Kale and roasted sweet potatoes tossed with toasted cashews, chickpeas, feta, and cashew-garlic vinegarette.
GF
Pork Tacos$13.00
Mojo pork, red cabbage slaw, pickled onion, and cotija cheese served on a soft tortilla. (2 tacos!)
Chicken Tenders$14.00
Fried chicken tenders with a side of carrots, celery, and house-made ranch dressing.
**This item is NO LONGER GF**
**Cannot be made dairy-free**
EATING AT NOMANS
PLEASE “ADD TO CART” IF YOU ARE AT NOMANS, ORDERING ONLINE BUT EATING HERE.
Cheeseburger$12.00
4oz black Angus beef, cheese, special sauce, and LTOP served on a sesame seed bun
Poke Bowl
Warm coconut rice, pickled veggies, seaweed salad, sesame seeds, maple xo sauce with yellowfin tuna (raw) GF or roasted beets V GF
Fish Tacos$14.00
Pan-seared fish tacos served in a soft tortilla topped with kimchi, pickled ginger, cucumber salad and maple xo sauce. **Spicy!** (2 tacos!)
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Fried chicken thigh (GF), cabbage slaw, chipotle aioli, and pickles served on a soft.
**Chicken cannot be made dairy-free**
Lobster Roll$26.00
Lobster meat served hot or cold on a buttered brioche bun. Side of cabbage slaw.
Side of Fries$7.00
Served with Chipotle Aioli.
GF
Location

15 Island Inn road

Oak Bluffs MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
