Go
Toast

Nome Italian

Elevated Italian cuisine in a casual setting

1465 Southwest Knoll Avenue

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1465 Southwest Knoll Avenue

Bend OR

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pacific Pizza & Brew

No reviews yet

est. 2015

Bend Izakaya Ronin

No reviews yet

Bends Go To for To-Go Japanese Food. This is our Covid-19 Temporary Take Out menu.

Chicken Bonz Bend

No reviews yet

Wings, strips, burgers, salad bar, 15 different sauces, always local beer and cider, home of ALL YOU CAN EAT WINGS!

Baldy's BBQ - Westside Bend

No reviews yet

Family-owned BBQ joint featuring slow-smoked meats & house made sides in a casual setting.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston