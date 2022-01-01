Go
Nomonomo Pub + Grill

Popular Items

Mushrooms$8.00
maitake, enoki, shiitake, shimeji, soy, garlic, chive
Niku (Hot)$16.00
house-made udon or organic soba noodle, imperial wagyu beef, scallions
Uni Creamy Udon$23.00
house-made udon, sea urchin, nori, chive
Karaage$9.00
ginger garlic soy, togarashi mayo or ginger garlic pirikara soy sauce
Brussels Sprouts$8.00
cayenne, special sauce, garlic chips, lemon
Tako Wasabi$5.00
wasabi marinated raw baby octopus
Sansai (Hot/Cold)$15.00
house-made udon or organic soba, noodle, simmered mountain veggies, tempura crunch, chives, bonito flakes, nori, cold dashi
Agedashi Tofu$7.00
dashi, nori, spicy daikon radish, chive
Okonomiyaki
cabbage, green onion, tempura crumbs, red ginger, dashi, japanese bbq
sauce, mayo, bonito flakes, aonori powder
Onigiri Rice Ball$4.00
choose: sour plum, spicy cod roe, or furikake
Location

2115 N Milwaukee Ave

Chicago IL

Sunday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 11:59 pm
