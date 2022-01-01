Go
Nom Wah Nolita - NYC

10 Kenmare Street

Popular Items

Chive, Pork, and Shrimp Dumplings (GF)$6.50
Chive, pork, and shrimp dumplings. (5 pieces, Gluten Free)
PROCESSED IN A FACILITY THAT ALSO PROCESSES WHEAT
Pork Soup Dumplings$6.50
Pork dumplings filled with soup. Wait time 10 minutes (4 pieces).
Shrimp and Pork Siu Mai$6.50
Minced pork, mushrooms, and shrimp in steamed wonton wrappers. (4 pieces)
Shrimp Dumplings$7.00
Minced shrimp in handmade wheat wrapper. (4 pieces)
Crispy Vegetable Spring Rolls (V)$5.75
Mixed vegetables in thin flour wrappers. Vegan. (3 pieces).
Scallion Pancakes (V)$5.75
Wheat flour wrappers mixed with scallions and pan fried. Vegan. (4 pieces)
House Special Roast Pork Buns$7.50
Steamed wheat flour buns filled with pork and caramelized onions. (2 pieces)
Pan Fried Shrimp and Pork Dumplings$6.50
Pan fried shrimp and pork dumplings in a homemade wheat wrapper. (4 pieces)
Peking Duck Buns$12.00
Steamed buns filled with Peking duck, hoisin sauce, cucumber, scallion, and cilantro (2 pieces).
Chicken Soup Dumplings$6.50
Chicken dumplings filled with soup. Wait time 10 minutes (4 pieces).
10 Kenmare Street

NY NY

Sunday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:45 pm
