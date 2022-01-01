Go
Nomzilla! sushi et cetera image
Sushi & Japanese
Bars & Lounges

Nomzilla! sushi et cetera

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:30 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

342 Reviews

$$

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A

Nashville, TN 37206

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Aloha Roll$14.00
Salmon, yellowtail, avocado, scallions, yuzu aioli over a spicy tuna roll
Sushi Sauces$0.75
Crunchy Shrimp$8.00
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, topped with spicy mayo and tempura crunchies
Stir Fry$9.50
Mixed vegetables, steamed rice, choice of teriyaki, spicy Korean, sweet and spicy, bulgogi sauce
Fried Rice$9.75
Wok fried rice, egg, peas, carrots, onions
Crunchy Cabbage$8.00
Tofu, scallion, tempura napa cabbage, gochujang, ponzu
Spicy Tuna Cucumber$8.50
Spicy tuna, cucumber
Miso$3.50
Gyoza$8.00
Pork or vegetable, spicy gyoza sauce
Edamame$5.00
Sea salt, salt and pepper, garlic lime, or spicy
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Location

1000 Gallatin Ave,Ste A, Nashville TN 37206

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Pelican & Pig
orange star4.5 • 1622
1012 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Hearts
orange starNo Reviews
914 Gallatin Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
Florence pizza & pasta
orange starNo Reviews
925 Gallatin ave suite 101 Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext
TailGate Brewery
orange starNo Reviews
811 Gallatin Avenue Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Nashville

Peninsula
orange star4.5 • 2318
1035 W Eastland Ave Nashville, TN 37206
View restaurantnext

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Nomzilla! sushi et cetera

orange star4.3 • 342 Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston