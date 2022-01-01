Go
Nona Lisa Pizzeria

GOING OUT OF BUSINESS. One more night of pizza/calzones/Nona Breads on Fri., 1/28 (ordering starts at 8pm Thurs.) Selling lasagna, salad dressing, plum sauce, etc., all week. All orders are currently carryout only, and must be paid when placed. Thank you for your business!

PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

208 E Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (415 reviews)

Popular Items

16" Crunchy Chicken Ranch Pizza$17.00
Ranch with chicken, bacon, and kettle chips
Nona Bread$4.95
Our 8” crust filled with garlic butter, garlic slices and cheese, folded once and baked. Also available without garlic slices.
208 E Main St

Watertown TN

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
