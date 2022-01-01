Nona Lisa Pizzeria
GOING OUT OF BUSINESS. One more night of pizza/calzones/Nona Breads on Fri., 1/28 (ordering starts at 8pm Thurs.) Selling lasagna, salad dressing, plum sauce, etc., all week. All orders are currently carryout only, and must be paid when placed. Thank you for your business!
PIZZA • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
208 E Main St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
208 E Main St
Watertown TN
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Legends Sports Grill
Best Wings & Pizza in town!
Los Compadres - Lebanon #1
Come in and enjoy!
Timberloft Restaurant
A cozy spot located right off I-40 serving up slow smoked BBQ & hand crafted margaritas!
Bellacino's
Come in and enjoy!