Go
Toast

Nona's Pizza and Catering

Detroit Style Pizza
Home Cooked Meals!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

38389 Dodge Park Rd • $

Avg 4.8 (617 reviews)

Popular Items

Nona's "Special" Pizza
Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger, Mushrooms, Green Peppers & Onions
Garlic Stix$6.04
Bone In Wings$9.34
Deep Fried Chicken Wings with your choice of sauce
ROUND PIZZA
Classic Cheese or Create Your Own ROUND Pizza
Ranch$1.00
Deep Dish Square Cheese Pizza$7.70
Classic Cheese or Create your own "SQUARE" Pizza
Antipasto Salad$5.49
Meat Lovers Pizza
Cheese, Pepperoni, Ham, Bacon, Hamburger & Italian Sausage
FOOTBALL COMBO$19.99
1 Large one Topping Pizza
(Round or Square)
Medium Cheese Bread
2 Liter Soda
Cinnamon Stix
Cheese Stix$7.69
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

38389 Dodge Park Rd

Sterling Heights MI

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Las Tortugas Taqueria

No reviews yet

Authentic Mexican Food. Family Owned since 2009.

Shawarma Stop

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wing Snob

No reviews yet

Yeah, we sell wings. Can't decide between traditional or boneless? Order it "50/50" and we'll split them up for you! Not in the mood for wings? How about some chicken tenders? Going the veggie route? Try our cauli-wings! Pair up your wing choice with one of five flavored fries options. Add a side of veggies, coleslaw or sweet cornbread, choose a dipping sauce and then end it all with a slice of gourmet cheesecake as your reward for the day.

La Saj Lebanese Bistro

No reviews yet

From the dawn of civilization, the indigenous people of the Middle East have created delectable meat and vegetable dishes using a unique style of cooking known as Saj. At first, food like lamb or beef was prepared on flat, round rocks that were heated by the sun and combined with fresh vegetables, rich spices, and flavorful
marinades. But as time evolved, a metal dome heated from underneath was developed that came to be called Saj.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston