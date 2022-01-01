Go
Nong La Cafe - La Brea

Nong La Cafe is a family-owned shop serving homestyle Vietnamese food including pho, banh mi sandwiches, and bun noodle salads

145 N La Brea Ave. #‎B

Popular Items

Pho Chay/Vegetarian$15.95
Tofu & Organic Varietal Oyster Mushroom
with carrots and daikon in a Vegetarian Broth
Banh Mi Bo/Steak$10.75
Grilled Lemongrass & Sesame Steak 12” baguette warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled
carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.
Pho Dac Biet$15.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon, Beefball, Tripe & Brisket with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro
and served with a side of fresh herbs
Bun Thit Cha Gio/Pork & Eggrolls$15.00
Grilled Pork and Crispy Eggroll with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon
and peanuts. Served with fish sauce
Pho Tai/Filet Mignon$14.95
Thinly sliced Rare Filet Mignon with aromatic beef broth with fresh rice noodles
topped with white onions, green onions, cilantro and served with a side of fresh herbs
Banh Mi Thit/Pork$10.75
Grilled Pork 12” baguette warm french baguette served with house mayo, pickled
carrots/daikon, cilantro and jalapenos.
Cha Gio/Crispy Eggrolls$6.50
Ground pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodles and shallots delicately fried to a golden brown. Served with fish sauce, fresh herbs and lettuce
Com Bo/Steak$14.25
Grilled Lemongrass & Sesame Steak with jasmine rice served with a side of cucumber, pickled
carrots/daikon and fish sauce
Goi Cuon/Spring Rolls$8.25
Rice paper rolls with pork, shrimp, rice vermicelli, lettuce and fresh herbs. Served with peanut sauce.
Pho Ga/Chicken$15.95
Free Range Chicken with Chicken Broth
Location

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

