Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle
Nong La Cafe is a family-owned shop serving homestyle Vietnamese food including pho, banh mi sandwiches, and bun noodle salads.
Location
2055 Sawtelle Blvd
Los Angeles CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
