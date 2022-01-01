Go
Nong La Cafe - Sawtelle

Nong La Cafe is a family-owned shop serving homestyle Vietnamese food including pho, banh mi sandwiches, and bun noodle salads.

2055 Sawtelle Blvd

Popular Items

Small Soup - Veggie$5.50
Small Veggie Soup
Goi Cuon/Spring Rolls$8.25
Rice paper rolls with pork, shrimp, rice vermicelli,
lettuce and fresh herbs. Served with peanut
sauce.
Goi Cuon/Veggie Spring Rolls$8.25
Rice paper rolls with tofu, organic varietal oyster
mushrooms, rice vermicelli, lettuce and fresh
herbs. Served with peanut sauce.
Bun Ga/Chicken$14.95
Grilled Lemongrass Free Range Chicken with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon
and peanuts. Served with fish sauce
Bun Cha Gio/Eggrolls$14.95
Crispy Eggrolls with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh
herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon
and peanuts. Served with fish sauce
Small Soup - Ga$5.50
Small Chicken Soup
Cha Gio/Crispy Eggrolls$6.95
Ground pork, shrimp, carrots, glass noodles and
shallots delicately fried to a golden brown.
Served with fish sauce, fresh herbs and lettuce
Bun Chay/Vegetarian$14.95
Grilled Tofu & Organic Varietal Oyster Mushrooms with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh
herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon
and peanuts. Served with fish sauce
Bun Ga Cha Gio/Chicken & Eggrolls$15.95
Grilled Lemongrass Free Range Chicken and Crispy Eggroll with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh
herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon
and peanuts. Served with fish sauce
Bun Bo/Steak$14.95
Grilled Lemongrass & Sesame Steak with cold vermicelli noodles served on a bed of lettuce, fresh herbs, cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots/daikon
and peanuts. Served with fish sauce
Location

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
