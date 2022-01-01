Noni's Pizza Place Plus
Family owned and operated pizzeria, serving pizza ,subs, salads and so much more
364 W Dumplin Valley Road
Popular Items
Location
364 W Dumplin Valley Road
Kodak TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Batter's Box Bar + Grill
The Batter's Box Bar + Grill, located inside Smokies Stadium, home of the Chicago Cubs' Double-A affiliate, the Tennessee Smokies.
Papa Karl's Country Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Local Eatery and Grill
Come in and enjoy!
The Tennessee Grind
Come in and enjoy!