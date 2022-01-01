Go
Noni's Pizza Place Plus

Family owned and operated pizzeria, serving pizza ,subs, salads and so much more

364 W Dumplin Valley Road

Popular Items

8 WINGS$9.99
8 wings with your choice of sauce served with ranch or blue cheese
SMALL CHEESY BREAD STICKS$10.99
8 Warm bread sticks topped with mozzarella, garlic butter and Parmesan cheese blend. Served with marinara
FRIES$2.25
LARGE PEPPERONI FEAST$19.99
Triple layered Pepperoni and cheese
LARGE CHEESY BREAD STICK$12.99
8 Warm bread sticks topped with mozzarella, garlic butter and Parmesan cheese blend. Served with marinara
LARGE SUPREME$19.99
Pepperoni, Sausage, Beef, Bacon, onion, Mushrooms, Black olives, Green Peppers, Banana Pepper
CHEESE STEAK$9.99
Angus steak sautéed with onions, seasoning and topped with American cheese
FRIED RAVIOLI$7.99
8 RAVIOLI STUFFED WITH MOZZARELLA, RICCOTTA AND SERVED WITH OUR HOME MADE MARINARA
Large$14.29
Small$12.09
Kodak TN

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
