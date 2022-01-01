Nonnina
Come on in and enjoy!
340 N Clark St • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
340 N Clark St
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
RPM Seafood
Come in and enjoy!
Radio Room
Come in and Enjoy
Hawaiian Bros
At Hawaiian Bros. we serve traditional plate lunch which includes two scoops of rice, one scoop of macaroni salad, and your choice of an entree.
Quix Cafe & World of Desserts
Come in and enjoy!