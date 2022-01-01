Go
Nonnina

Come on in and enjoy!

340 N Clark St • $$

Avg 4.6 (2972 reviews)

Popular Items

Chips$1.50
Turkey Sub$11.00
Broccolini$12.00
**Rigatoni$20.00
Housemade rigatoni pasta with Vodka sauce.
Soup of the Day$5.00
Eggplant Sub$12.00
Chicken Panini 6 inch$9.00
Chicken Panini$13.00
Tuna 6 inch$8.00
Eggplant 6 inch$8.00
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Formal
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

340 N Clark St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
