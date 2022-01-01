Go
Toast

Nonno Alby’s Brick Oven Pizza

Come in and Enjoy

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

701 Penn Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (752 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

701 Penn Ave

West Reading PA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

B2 Bistro + Bar

No reviews yet

Mediterranean influenced bar and bistro featuring the flavors of Italy, France and Spain with local craft beers and seasonal cocktails

Taqueria Comalli

No reviews yet

Tacos | Dillas | Tazónes | Tostadas | Guac
Family-owned New Age Taqueria with Mexican Roots & Soul

Winedown

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy!

Taste of Crepes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston