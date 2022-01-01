1005-nonono
MEAT TO YAKITORI
BONE TO RAMEN
made with the entire chicken from a to z
– all meat used for yakitori and all bones used for ramen broth
keeping to traditional basics through our cooking preparations and prepping the day with fresh ingredients every morning, nonono adds their twist to the common Japanese grill cuisine
YAKITORI • SUSHI • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES
118 Madison Ave • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
118 Madison Ave
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:59 pm
