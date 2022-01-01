Go
1005-nonono

MEAT TO YAKITORI
BONE TO RAMEN
made with the entire chicken from a to z
– all meat used for yakitori and all bones used for ramen broth
keeping to traditional basics through our cooking preparations and prepping the day with fresh ingredients every morning, nonono adds their twist to the common Japanese grill cuisine

YAKITORI • SUSHI • TAPAS • RAMEN • NOODLES

118 Madison Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (2991 reviews)

Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

118 Madison Ave

New York NY

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
