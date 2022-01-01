Go
NoNo's Supper Club

A Traditional Wisconsin Supper Club! Old Fashioned, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Prime Rib Saturday’s!

Location

3498 WI-33 E,

Newburg WI

Sunday2:30 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Wednesday2:30 pm - 9:45 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
