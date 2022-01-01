NoNo's Supper Club
A Traditional Wisconsin Supper Club! Old Fashioned, Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Prime Rib Saturday’s!
3498 WI-33 E,
Location
Newburg WI
|Sunday
|2:30 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 9:45 pm
|Wednesday
|2:30 pm - 9:45 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:30 pm - 10:00 pm
