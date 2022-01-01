Go
Noodle/Bar

Neighborhood restaurant featuring house-made noodles, cocktails, & local beer.

422 Yale Avenue North Suite A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mao Er Duo$17.00
"cat ear" buckwheat noodles, lamb, tomato, tofu ribbons
Chao Shao Pork & Shrimp Dumplings$10.00
scallion, cilantro (6 per order)
Chicken & Buckwheat Noodle Soup$17.00
sliced chicken, market vegetable, golden chicken broth
Sesame Noodles$15.00
ground pork, sesame dressing, greens, mala
Tea Smoked Duck Salad$17.00
tofu ribbons, fresh herbs, chili oil
House Egg Noodle$17.00
red braised pork, lotus root, pickled mustard greens, broth
Sichuan Pickles$5.00
cabbage radish, carrots, chili
Baby Back Pork Ribs$12.00
cumin spice, cucumber, cilantro
Wanza Mian$17.00
ground pork, chickpeas, greens, mala, house broth (spicy)
Dan Dan Mian$15.00
ground pork, mala, pickled vegetables
Location

422 Yale Avenue North Suite A

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

