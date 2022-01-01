Go
Toast

Noodle Bar

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

10940 Parallel Pkwy • $$

Avg 4.8 (380 reviews)

Popular Items

Basil Fried Rice$12.25
Basil flavor fried rice with eggs, onions, garlic, and scallions. Choice of: Chicken, Pork, or Tofu - $12.25 Shrimp or Beef - $14.25 Combo - $16.25 Extra meat $3
Phad See Eaw$12.25
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, onions, garlic, broccoli and mushrooms.
Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25
Shrimp or Beef $14.25
Combo (Pick Two) $16.25
Extra Meat $3
Egg Rolls$7.25
Fried egg rolls, stuffed with shrimp, pork and veggies, served with yummy sweet fish sauce.
Veggie egg rolls served with sweet chill sauce. A must try!
Pho$12.25
Rice noodles, served in beef and chicken broth. Garnished with onions, scallions, cilantro and a dash of black pepper. Comes with fresh bean sprouts, basil, lime, side of hoisin and sriracha sauce.
Choose from Chicken, Beef Meatballs, Tofu $12.25
Beef Brisket, or Shrimp $14.25
Combo (pick two) $16.25
Extra Meat $3
Fried Rice$12.25
Fried rice with eggs, garlic, and scallions.
Choice of Chicken or Pork or Tofu $12.25
Shrimp, Beef, or Bacon $14.25 or Combo $16.25
Extra Meat. $3
Shoyu Ramen$12.25
Topped with choice protein, boiled egg, shiitake mushrooms and nori with garnished. Add extra noodles for $4.50
Chicken, Pork or Tofu $12.25
Pork Belly, Beef, or Shrimp $14.25
Combo (pick two) $16.25
Extra Meat -$3
Crab Rangoon$7.25
Stir Fried Ramen$12.25
Stir-fried ramen with eggs, onions, garlic, bean sprouts, and broccoli. Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25
Shrimp or Beef $14.25
Combo (Pick Two) $16.25
Extra Meat $3
Gyoza$7.25
Dumplings, filled with pork and vegetables. Served with ginger soy sauce.
Pad Thai$12.25
Stir-fried rice noodles with eggs, onions, bean sprouts, and cabbage. With a side of crushed peanuts.
Choice of Chicken or Pork $12.25
Shrimp or Beef $14.25
Combo $16.25
Extra Meat $3
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

10940 Parallel Pkwy

Kansas City KS

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
