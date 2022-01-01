Go
Toast

Noodle Edition

Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES

18 w 45th street • $$

Avg 4.6 (19 reviews)

Popular Items

Sesame Chicken Noodles$15.00
Chicken, sesame paste, bok choy
Diet Coke$2.00
Tingly Pork$13.00
Ground pork, minced garlic, scallion
Beef Stir Fried Rice Noodles$15.00
Beef, onion, scallion
Stir Fried Udon$13.00
Shrimp, pork, bok choy, mushroom
General Tso’s Chicken Noodles$15.00
Chicken, broccoli
Sizzling Sesame$13.00
peanuts, pickled bean, cilantro, bean sprouts
Beef Offal Noodles$15.00
Beef tendon, beef shank, beef stomach, bok choy
Potstickers$7.00
Dan Dan Noodle$13.00
Ground pork, bok choy, peanuts, bean sprouts
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

18 w 45th street

New York NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
