Noodle Express - Airway Heights, WA

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1

Popular Items

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Yakisoba Large$9.50
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Shrimp Yakisoba Large$10.25
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and shrimp.
Chicken Osaka Bowl Small$6.75
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Potstickers 6pc$7.50
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Beef Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Beef Yakisoba Large$10.25
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Small$6.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Egg Rolls 2 Pork$4.95
Chicken Osaka Bowl Large$9.25
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Location

10408 US HWY 2 Ste 1

Airway Heights WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm


