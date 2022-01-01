Go
Toast
  • /
  • Spokane
  • /
  • Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

Noodle Express - N. Division Spokane

Come in and enjoy!

7514 North Division Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Shrimp Osaka Bowl Large$9.75
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Beef Yakisoba Large$10.25
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and beef.
Egg Rolls 2 Pork$4.95
Potstickers 4pc$5.50
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Yakisoba Small$7.25
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Potstickers 6pc$7.50
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Small$6.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Osaka Bowl Large$9.25
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Chicken Yakisoba Large$9.50
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
See full menu

Location

7514 North Division Street

Spokane WA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Screaming Yak

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Costa Vida - Spokane Newport

No reviews yet

Eat Inspired. Live Inspired.

Hops n Drops

No reviews yet

Hops n Drops"A Neighborhood Gathering Place"

The Barrel Steak & Seafood House

No reviews yet

Seasoning is our signature!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston