Noodle Express - S. Gate Missoula

From rice bowls and pot stickers to salads and wraps – we have options for everyone. We also provide vegetarian and gluten-free options! Express yourself today at Noodle Express.

2901 Brooks Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Chicken Osaka Pan$35.95
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Potstickers Pan$20.95
Steamed Chicken & Veggie Dumplings.
Egg Rolls 2 Pork$4.95
Beef Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Large$9.25
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Chicken Yakisoba Large$9.50
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Chicken Yakisoba Small$7.25
Cooked in a light soy ginger sauce with grilled fresh vegetables and chicken.
Chicken Teriyaki Bowl Small$6.75
Sizzled in our ginger-teriyaki sauce.
Tossed Green Salad Pan$18.95
Mixed lettuce with cucumber slices and grape tomatoes.
Chicken Osaka Bowl Large$9.25
Cooked in our Ginger sauce and served with a side of our lemon mustard Osaka Sauce.
Location

Missoula MT

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
