We make all of our food items as fresh daily which limits us to a certain amount of food that we can produce per day. Therefore on high demand days we may stop taking orders and/or we may run out of some menu items. We appreciate your understanding and kindness.

NOODLES

437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite 146 • $

Avg 4.5 (89 reviews)

Popular Items

#2 Pho with Braised Beef$9.00
Rice noodles, beef broth, fatty braised brisket, topped with thin slivers of onion & cilantro.
UPON REQUEST-Bean Sprouts, Thai Basil, Lime, Jalapeños.
#5 The Noods$9.00
Egg or rice noodles with BBQ Pork, topped with our house-made soy garlic ginger chili sauce, green onions and toasted shallots.
DOES NOT CONTAIN BROTH.
#6 BBQ Pork Egg Noodles$11.00
Chinese egg noodles, BBQ pork (char siu), green onions and toasted shallots.
Hoisin Sauce
Sriracha
House-Roasted Chili Flakes
#4 Chicken Noodle$9.00
Egg or rice noodles, chicken broth, white & dark meat, green onions and toasted shallots.
#1 Pho with Rare Steak$9.00
Rice noodles, beef broth, thin slices of rare steak, topped with thin slivers of onion & cilantro.
UPON REQUEST-Bean Sprouts, Thai Basil, Lime, Jalapeños.
Chili Paste
Chopsticks
Location

437 Old Mammoth Road, Suite 146

Mammoth Lakes CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
