Noodle Theory
Noodle Theory is composed of variations of Asian noodle dishes infused with fresh local ingredients and a California cuisine angle.
6099 Claremont Avenue
Oakland CA
|Sunday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
