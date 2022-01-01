Go
Toast

Noodle Theory

Noodle Theory is composed of variations of Asian noodle dishes infused with fresh local ingredients and a California cuisine angle.

6099 Claremont Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

GINGER CHICKEN$17.00
Grilled Chicken over Ginger Noodles with Crushed Peanuts
SHRIMP DUMPLINGS$9.50
Handwrapped Shrimp and Chinese Chive Dumplings with a Chinese Black Vinegar
BEEF UDON$17.00
Grilled Beef Udon in a Coconut Lime Curry Broth (contains dairy)
PORK DUMPLINGS$9.00
Handwrapped Pork and Chinese Chive Dumplings with a Chili Sesame Soy Balsamic Vinaigrette
TOFU VEG$15.00
Tofu and Veggies Garlic Noodles (ingredients are vegan)
SALMON RAMEN$17.00
Grilled Salmon Ramen in a Dashi Chicken Miso Broth
KID'S MISO RAMEN$5.50
Kid's portion of Ramen Noodles in Dashi Chicken Miso Broth
SPICY GREEN BEANS$7.50
Spicy Dry Sauteed Blue Lake Green Beans (ingredients are vegan and gluten-free)
PORK LOIN RAMEN$16.00
Grilled Spicy Pork Loin Ramen in a Peanut Lime Cilantro Pork Broth
GOAT CHEESE WONTONS$9.50
Goat Cheese and Yau Choy Fried Wontons with a Spicy Sweet and Tart Dipping Sauce
See full menu

Location

6099 Claremont Avenue

Oakland CA

Sunday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beer Baron Bar & Kitchen - Oakland

No reviews yet

As a nod to the highly-skilled beer and liquor producers and transporters of the U.S. Prohibition era, The Beer Baron celebrates the rich and diverse culture of craft libations of today. Our staff of beer connoisseurs and mixologists thoughtfully curate and choose a wide selection of seasonal brews and cocktails to meet every taste. We proudly boast more than 25 of the finest beers on tap, an expansive collection of 400-plus bottles of whiskey from around the globe, and beautiful, hand-crafted cocktails. Additionally, our culinary team has created a menu of International Pub fare utilizing the best local and seasonal ingredients to satisfy every appetite.

Boichik Bagels

No reviews yet

Serious New York style bagels

Barney's Gourmet Hamburgers - College

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Wood Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston