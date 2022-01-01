Go
Toast

Noodle World Jr.

Come in and enjoy!

SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES

2440 W Arrow Rt • $

Avg 3.9 (623 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Groups
Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

2440 W Arrow Rt

Upland CA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nuno's Bistro & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Noodle World Jr.

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafe Moderno

No reviews yet

Our restaurant specializes in creating and serving freshly prepared Mediterranean cuisines, such as our hummus, salads, entrees, and kabobs.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston