Noodle World Jr.
Come in and enjoy!
SOUPS • PHO • RAMEN • NOODLES
2440 W Arrow Rt • $
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2440 W Arrow Rt
Upland CA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nuno's Bistro & Bar
Come in and enjoy!
Noodle World Jr.
Come in and enjoy!
Cafe Moderno
Our restaurant specializes in creating and serving freshly prepared Mediterranean cuisines, such as our hummus, salads, entrees, and kabobs.
WaBa Grill
#WhereDoYouWaBa