Go
Toast

Noodle World Jr.

Come in and enjoy!

SALADS • RAMEN • NOODLES

8636 S Sepulveda Blvd • $$

Avg 4.1 (1134 reviews)

Popular Items

2. CHICKEN NOODLES$10.79
Sliced steamed chicken, fried garlic, green onions, cilantro, beansprouts, egg noodles in chicken broth.
4. COMBO PHO$11.29
Thin rare steak slices, well done flank, beef balls, white onions, green onions, cilantro, rice stick noodles in beef broth. Gluten friendly.
CHOPSTICKS
SRIRACHA
20. PADTHAI$11.99
Chicken & shrimp, egg, chives, cilantro, bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, rice stick noodles.
NO STRAW
VEGGIE EGG ROLLS$5.29
NO UTENSILS
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Seating
Groups
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

8636 S Sepulveda Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Togo's

No reviews yet

Westchester

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Evaluation Lab

Truxton's American Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cafè Solar

No reviews yet

Organic coffee shop and full menu Cafè. Breakfast all day! Fresh baked pastries and cold pressed juices. Kombucha and cold brew on tap. ❤️🌞❤️

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston