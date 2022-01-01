Go
Toast

Noodle World Jr.

Come in and enjoy!

1434 SW Park Ave.

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

1434 SW Park Ave.

Portland OR

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Suki's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Pizza Jerk PSU

No reviews yet

Connecticut style thin-crust pizza. New Haven is not where pizza was invented, it is where it was perfected.
Oh and we have cast iron pies.
Family friendly dining and great for take home.

GARDEN BAR

No reviews yet

Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

EVERGREENs

No reviews yet

Fresh. healthy. handcrafted salads.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston