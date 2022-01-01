Go
Toast

Noodle Craft Inc.

Come on in and enjoy!

10-39 47th Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

A-7 Scallion Pancake ( 葱油饼)$6.50
D-5 Dan Dan Noodles (担担面)$12.75
D-6 Pan-Fried Noodles (炒面)$12.75
A-12 Wonton in Chili Oil (红油馄饨)$8.75
pork and shrimp filing
A-10 Vegetable Dumpling (素餃)$6.50
D-3 Peanut Butter Noodles with diced Pineapple (花生酱拌面)$11.75
C-2 Braise Beef Noodle Soup (红烧牛肉面)$15.00
C-1 Classic Lan Zhou Beef Noodle Soup (兰州拉面)$14.25
B-1 Steam Pork ribs (black bean source ) 蒸排骨$6.50
A-8 Pork & Cabbage Dumpling ( 白菜猪肉饺子)$6.50
See full menu

Location

10-39 47th Road

Long island City NY

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:30 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Sami's Kabab House LIC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Slice Long Island City

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bella Via Restaurant

No reviews yet

Coal-fired LIC pizza and Italian specialties.

48-19 Vernon Boulevard

No reviews yet

Specializing in a variety of chicken sandwiches, wings and tenders, The Naked Bird is your new go-to lunch and dinner spot to satisfy all your crispy cravings! From wings, salads and sandwiches to a wide range of sides, our menu features the cleanest, most delicious organic and all-natural ingredients you’re sure to love. Powered by Bareburger.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston