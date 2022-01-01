Go
Noodlehead

your neighborhood Thai noodle shop

242 S. Highland Avenue

Popular Items

Street Noodle #1$11.50
rice noodles, Thai fried chicken, bok choy, bean sprouts, cilantro
Crispy Veggie Spring Rolls$4.50
2 per order
Street Noodle #2$11.50
thin egg noodles, tempura shrimp, bok choy, bean sprouts, cilantro
See Yew TOFU$11.50
big flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, napa cabbage, sweet black soy sauce
Pulled Pork Belly Steam Buns$7.50
2 per order
See Yew CHICKEN$11.50
big flat rice noodles, egg, broccoli, napa cabbage, sweet black soy sauce
Thai Fried Chicken$7.00
8-10 slices of chicken breast
Chiang Mai Curry$11.50
egg noodles, chicken, pickled mustard greens, bean sprouts, crispy shallots, scallions, yellow curry coconut milk sauce (curries start at a spice 1)
Pad Thai CHICKEN$11.50
rice noodles, egg bean sprouts, peanuts, scallions, tamarind sauce (gf)
Kee Mao CHICKEN$11.50
big flat rice noodles, bok choy, napa cabbage, basil, chili garlic sauce
Location

242 S. Highland Avenue

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
