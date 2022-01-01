Noodleosophy
Come in and enjoy freshly hand-made noodle!
10425 S De Anza Blvd
Popular Items
Location
10425 S De Anza Blvd
Cupertino CA
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Chicken Meets Rice
We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!
Fire Wings Cupertino
Come in and Enjoy
TIGER SUGAR CUPERTINO
Located at 19620 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 180, Cupertino, CA 95014
Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of Taiwan boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.
We are famous for our original Black Sugar Boba Milk with Stripes. Please come and experience our renowned "dessert" drinks!
Legends Pizza - Cupertino
Come in and enjoy!