Go
Toast

Noodleosophy

Come in and enjoy freshly hand-made noodle!

10425 S De Anza Blvd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Cucumber Salad 凉拍黄瓜$5.99
Asian cucumbers cut and smashed, tossed in black vinegar, garlic, and chili oil.
Spicy & Sour 酸爽臊子$11.99
Spicy and sour diced pork, with potato, carrot, corns, green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
Mixed Veggie 什锦素菜$10.99
I am a vegetarian and just love vegetables and fresh hand-made noodles!
Sizzling Garlic 飘香油泼$10.99
Noodles ​topped with mashed garlic and ginger, broccoli, bean sprouts, seared with hot vegetable oil (Dry Only / optional pork).
Beef Stew 红烧牛肉$13.99
Beef stew with broccoli, green onion.
Spicy Cumin Lamb 孜然羊肉$14.49
Sautéed spicy cumin lamb, onions, jalapeños and broccoli. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
Fried Chicken Breast 酥炸鸡排$5.99
Fried chicken breast with salted pepper & dipping sauce / Cal. 210
Pickled Veggie & Pork 酸菜肉丝$11.99
Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable, bean sprout and green onion.
Zha Jiang Mian 秘制炸酱$11.99
Pork meat sauce cooked with sweet soy paste, topped with corn, green onion and cucumber
(Dry Only) / Cal. 460
Curry & Chicken 咖喱鸡排$13.99
Fried chicken breast with curry, coconut milk, shallot, broccoli and green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
See full menu

Location

10425 S De Anza Blvd

Cupertino CA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 2:31 pm - 5:29 pm, 5:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chicken Meets Rice

No reviews yet

We've reimagined Chicken Rice, Southeast Asia's most popular street food, bringing together all the regional variations in a fun build-your-own dining experience!

Fire Wings Cupertino

No reviews yet

Come in and Enjoy

TIGER SUGAR CUPERTINO

No reviews yet

Located at 19620 Stevens Creek Blvd., Suite 180, Cupertino, CA 95014
Tiger Sugar is an international dessert chain brand originated in Taiwan. Our intention is to let the world taste the best flavor of Taiwan boba pearl milk tea through taste and vision.
We are famous for our original Black Sugar Boba Milk with Stripes. Please come and experience our renowned "dessert" drinks!

Legends Pizza - Cupertino

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston