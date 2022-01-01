Go
Noodleosophy

Come in and enjoy freshly hand-made noodle!

41 East 4th Ave

Popular Items

Beef Stew$14.99
Beef stew with broccoli, green onion / Cal. 570
Meat Paste$12.99
Pork meat sauce cooked with sweet soy paste, topped with corn, carrot, green onion and cucumber
(Dry Only) / Cal. 460
Cucumber Salad$5.99
Asian cucumbers cut and smashed, tossed in black vinegar, garlic, and chili oil.
Sizzling Garlic$11.99
Noodles ​topped with mashed garlic and ginger, bean sprouts, seared with hot vegetable oil (Dry Only / optional pork).
I'm Vegetarian$11.99
I am a vegetarian and just love vegetables and fresh hand-made noodles!
Dumplings Boiled (4)$5.99
Boiled dumplings with vinegar and chili oil.
Pickled Veggie & Pork$12.99
Sautéed pork meat with pickled vegetable and green onion.
Spicy Cumin Lamb$15.49
Sautéed spicy cumin lamb, onions, jalapeños and broccoli. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
Curry & Chicken$14.99
Fried chicken breast with curry, coconut milk, shallot, broccoli and green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
Spicy & Sour$12.99
Spicy and sour diced pork, with potato, carrot, corns, green onion. ONLY Mild and Strong spicy are available.
Location

41 East 4th Ave

San Mateo CA

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
